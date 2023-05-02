Sharon Aileen (Fisk) Cavallo, at the age of 80, passed away on April 15, 2023 at Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, Pa.
Sharon was born on March 21, 1943 to Florence and Bradley Fisk of Wyalusing, Pennsylvania.
She is predeceased by her husband, Louis Arthur Cavallo, her parents, her brothers Douglas (Joyce) Fisk and Walt Fisk, along with her sister-in-law, Rita Fisk.
Sharon is survived by her loving sister Shirley (Ron) Poletto of Sayre, her sister-in-law, Joyce Fisk, her three daughters Aileen (Russell) Stratford of North Myrtle Beach SC, Ava (David) Crump of Vestal, NY, and Andrula (Bobby) Ott of Biloxi, MS. Sharon has seven grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. She will also be missed by her nieces, nephews, and friends.
Sharon’s greatest joy in life was raising her three daughters.
Sharon worked for 30 years at Tyler Memorial Hospital in Tunkhannock, Pa. She was very proud of the work she did as credit manager for the hospital. She also served 3 years as president of the Meshoppen/Laceyville Hospital Auxiliary. She served for 5 years as a volunteer EMT for Tyler Hospital and Wyalusing Ambulance Corp.
A funeral mass will be held at The Church of the Epiphany in Sayre, Pa., on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Red Cross or Bradford County Meals On Wheels.
Sharon enjoyed being with her family and friends, and she will be missed by all. The family would like to thank the staff of Oak Hill Manor for their kindness, understanding, and care — especially nurses Jodi, Jaime, Fred, and Betty.