James (Jim) F. Rosh, 72, was born to Elsie (Kissel) and Myron Rosh on Dec. 16, 1948 in Sayre, Pa. He left this physical world on Oct. 14, 2021, in DeLand, Fla.
Jim attended Athens schools prior to enlisting in the U.S. Marine Corps. He and his best friend, Rick Mott, enlisted through the buddy program together, October 1966-October 1972, serving two years active duty. Jim was very proud to have served his country as U.S. Marine and proud to be called a veteran.
Throughout his life Jim loved motors and speed! Whether it was building go-karts as a kid, racing stock cars or cruising the back roads (and sometimes Main Street too!). Jim built and raced many cars and could usually be found heading to a track with a car in tow on the weekends. During that time, he acquired the nickname PaPa Smurf and used to toss Smurf dolls to his many young fans. He also built cars for other people, he was a gifted mechanic and heavy equipment operator. There wasn’t anything he couldn’t drive or operate.
He had a knack for making friends wherever he went. Jim enjoyed getting together with friends and family and telling “The Remember When” stories. He also played a lot of cards and enjoyed trips to the casinos.
Jim’s biggest love was rescuing animals. He could never pass up one in need. He couldn’t go anywhere until the animals were well taken care of and often took at least one with him when he traveled.
Jim retired in 2015 from the scrap metal business. When his wife of 36 years, Sandy, retired, they made their home in DeLand, Fla.
Jim is survived by his wife, Sandra (McNaney) Rosh of DeLand, Fla.; his children, Amanda K. Rosh of Sayre, Pa., James E. (Jamie) Rosh of Sayre, Pa., Michelle R. Rosh of Waverly, N.Y., and James F. Rosh II of Scranton, Pa.; grandchildren, Harley Platt, Alyson Hunt, Jacob Kraus, Kohen Rosh, Tanner Rosh, Dakota Rosh, Colton Rosh, Tristen Rosh, Declan Rosh. Also, his siblings and brother-in-law, Myron Rosh Jr. of Athens, Pa., David (Brenda) Rosh of Sayre, Pa., Richard (Barbara) Rosh of Beech Creek, Pa., Thomas (Ann) Rosh of Sayre, Pa., Barbara (Lance) Inwood of Clarmore, Okla., Gary (Joan) Rosh of Sayre, Pa., and Dennis (Tiffany) McNaney of Oceanside, Calif. Also many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He will be deeply missed by his favorite kitty, Flopsy, as well as all the others he has taken care of through the years.
Anyone wishing to donate to the ASPCA, in Jim’s name, would be welcomed over any other tribute.
There will be a celebration of Jim Rosh’s life on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021 at the South Waverly Community Hall from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. All who would like to attend are welcome to come and share their memories.