Gloria M. Gray, 85, of Vero Beach, FL, formerly of the Valley, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2022 at the Sayre Personal Care Home, following an extended illness.
She was born on Sep. 13, 1937, in Sayre, Pa., the daughter of the late Willard and Irene Murray.
Gloria was a graduate of Athens High School, Class of 1956. She enjoyed working on her flower gardens, sunbathing by her swimming pool, roller skating, and singing Karaoke.
She is predeceased by her husband; Bobby Gray, brother; Donald Murray, and beloved dog’ Inky.
Gloria is survived by her daughter; Lisa Gray of Vero Beach, FL, son and daughter-in-law; Brady and Amy Gray of Rome, PA, granddaughter and her husband; Tiffany and Walter Conrad, grandson; Scott McCutcheon, sister-in-law; Nancy Murray, several nieces and nephews, and life long friends; Jeanie Laninger and Marie Zinck.
A Time of Visitation will be held on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main Street, Athens, PA. Funeral services will follow at 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Linda Rogers officiating.
Burial will follow in the Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, Pa.
Donations may be made in memory of Gloria to Stray Haven Humane Society, 1494 Shepard Road, Waverly, NY 14892.
For those wishing to order flowers, send condolences, or sign the E-guestbook, you may do so by visiting (www.loweryurbanfuneralhome.com)