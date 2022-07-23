Shirley F. Parks, 98, passed on Friday, July 22, 2022 at Elderwood Nursing Home in Waverly.
Born at home on McDowell Road in the Town of Baldwin, Chemung County, NY on May 29, 1924, she was the daughter of the late William and Bernice Freeman Groves.
She graduated from Waverly High School in 1942, and went to work at a Waverly bank. She later was employed at Checkerboard Feed Store in Elmira, and Buckpitt’s Music Store in Elmira.
In 1947 she married Ivan Parks and they lived in Lansing, New York while he finished his education at Cornell University. After Ivan’s graduation they lived on McDowell Road for a few years and then purchased the farmland on Wynkoop Creek Road that has been in Shirley’s family since the 1850’s. Shirley then got a job as secretary at the Chemung Elementary School where she was employed for 18 years. She was very actively involved first in the Hicks United Methodist Church and then for many years with the Chemung United Methodist Church.
Besides her husband and her parents, Shirley was predeceased by her sister, Vivien (Betsy) Harrington; and brothers, Arnold (Barney), Laurence (Larry), Gerald (Gerry), and William (Billy) Groves.
She is survived by her children, Larry (Cheryl) Parks of Waverly, Diane (Ronald) Nelsen of Chemung, and Douglas (Judy) Parks of Binghamton; grandchildren, Mandy (Dan) Fravel of Waverly, Ryan (Erin) Parks of Plattsburgh, NY, Andy Russo of Chemung, Nicole (Thad) Buckley of Richford, NY, Shawn (Louise) Parks of Kirkwood, NY, Lucas, Patrick and Madison Parks of Binghamton; ten great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A time of calling will be held on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, NY. A memorial service to honor Shirley’s life will be held on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, NY with Pastor Ginger Pantle officiating.