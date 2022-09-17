Joseph A. Robbins, Sr., 66, of Waverly passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022 at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, NY.
He was predeceased by his parents, Walter L. Sr. and Ellen M. Shadduck Robbins; and brother, Walter Robbins Jr.
Joe is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Helen Robbins of Waverly; daughter, Tracia Janzen of Waverly; son, Joseph A. (Kelly) Robbins Jr of N. Chili; siblings, John (Nancy) Robbins of NC, Jane Hallett of Waverly, Carol (Bob) Bolonde of FL, Jerry (Darla) Robbins of Waverly, Jim Robbins of Waverly and Mary Ellen and Mike Steck of Waverly; grandchildren, Nicholas Janzen, Owen Robbins, Ryan Robbins, Michael Miller and Matthew Miller; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Joe was born in Waverly and graduated from Waverly High School. He went directly in the Navy, where he served for 20 years. After his service to the country, he worked for a short time as an electrician for Felcher Manufacturing in Binghamton and went on the work for 20 years in maintenance at Waverly Central Schools in Waverly. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and being his grandson’s biggest supporter for all his school and sporting events.
A time of calling will be held on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, NY. A memorial service to honor Joe’s life will be held on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022 at 5 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, NY with Pastor Bruce Vanderpool officiating.