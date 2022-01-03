Carolyn H. McCarthy, 91, of Sayre, Pa. passed away on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at home with her family by her side.
She was born on July 6, 1930 in Barton, N.Y., the daughter of the late Solomon and Olive (Burke) House.
Carolyn’s life was all about her family. She spent her years as a homemaker, running her home and making sure everything was in order. Her late husband, Robert, used to joke that she was the best bookkeeper in the country.
She played softball alongside her children and grandchildren while they were growing up and never let her age stop her from having fun. She always made sure to be included in all things that her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren were doing. From sporting events to concerts to just spending time together, Carolyn always made sure each and every one of her family members felt special and like they were the most important person to her.
She especially loved to cook and bake for her family. She was admired by all who knew her for her culinary abilities and created many cherished recipes that were gladly shared. Her late husband, Bob, always said he got to eat at the best restaurant in the country every day of his life!
She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She truly was a special person to all that knew her, including her fur babies Molly the cat and Dexter the dog.
She had a great love for music and loved to dance with Bob and attend concerts in the park. She liked to test her knowledge with shows like “Jeopardy” and “Wheel of Fortune” and enjoyed doing word search puzzles and watching cooking shows in her free time.
She also loved going for rides in the car to see the sights and enjoy the nice days. She especially loved when we would stop for ice cream! Carolyn loved the holidays and would always be excited for the first snow fall. She had even expressed how magical the massive snowfall from last year had been and how happy she had been to see it. She was a member of the Church of the Epiphany in Sayre.
In addition to her parents, Carolyn was predeceased by her beloved husband of 66 years Robert J. McCarthy, grandson John Michael McCarthy, daughter-in-law Laura (Millard) McCarthy, grandson-in-law Richard Gardner, brother Edward House, sisters and brothers-in-law Ella and Lawrence Gallow, Susan and Norman Carpenter, and Betty and Pete Plestis, brother-in-law Michael Kucher, sister-in-law Marion House, and sister-in-law and brother-in-law Jean (McCarthy) and Ernest Heath.
Carolyn is survived by her children and their spouses Dennis and Vicki McCarthy of Sayre, Pa., Kathy and Ken Devine of Athens, Pa., Jim and Cindy McCarthy of Brackney, Pa., Bob and Sandy McCarthy of Wysox, Pa., Bill and Lorraine McCarthy of Athens, Pa., John McCarthy and his fiancée Lisa Wilber of Sayre, Pa., Lisa and David Cole of Sayre, Pa., and Stacy McCarthy of Sayre, Pa., grandchildren Joe and Kim McCarthy, Josh and Kim McCarthy, Kierstin Gardner, Sarah and Jeff Rae, Jen and Ed Franklin, Scott Devine and his fiancée Carissa Belles, LouCinda and Dennis Gareau, Lisa and Jeff Webber, Kevin McCarthy, Jamie and Chris Luettgenau, Melissa and Garrett McConnell, NikkiLee and Shawn Ringler, Billy and Amber McCarthy, Heather McCarthy, Justin and Jess McCarthy, Travis McCarthy and his companion Brandi Mitchell, Brittany McCarthy, Nicholas McCarthy, Bryce Wilber, Ashlynn Wilber, Megan and Justin Cates, Dawn and Zach Cole, and Emma and Jacob Blair, 47 great-grandchildren, and eight great-great-grandchildren.
She is also survived by her sister Gladys Kucher of Horseheads, N.Y., brother John “Jack” House of Owego, N.Y., sister-in-law and brother-in-law Pat (McCarthy) and Pete Webster of Athens, Pa., numerous nieces and nephews, and lifelong dear friend Joyce Ritzler of Spencer, N.Y.
A time of visitation will be held for family and friends on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. at Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. 225 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. A Funeral Service will follow at 12 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be immediately following in Tioga Point Cemetery.
The family requests that all those in attendance for Carolyn’s services to please wear a mask.
Memorial donations may be made in Carolyn’s memory to the Bradford County Humane Society, Route 220, P.O. Box 179, Ulster, PA 18850 or to Stray Haven Humane Society, 194 Shepard Road, Waverly, NY 14892.
Those wishing to sign the E-guestbook or send condolences may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.