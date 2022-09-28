Maria Teresa Sacco, 99, of Waverly passed away on Monday, September 26, 2022 at Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, PA.
She was born in Southern Italy on February 28, 1923 to her parents who predeceased her, Joseph and Maria Tino Iozzo; her loving husband, Saverio Sacco; her brothers, Giuseppe (Nina) Iozzo and Frank Izzo; brothers-in-law, Giuseppe (Concetta), Leonardo (Beatrice), Sammy (Giulia) and Roy (Tomasina) Sacco; and sister-in-law, Maria (Vincenzo) Catarisano; brother-in-law, Santo (Vincenza) Sacco.
Maria is survived by a very special niece and caregiver, for the past several years, Kathleen (Dave) Crockett; her sister-in-law, Liberata Iozzo; along with several nieces and nephews.
Maria was a seamstress who worked for the Dolly Dress Shop in Waverly for several years. She loved to garden into her mid 90’s. She was famous for her stuffed peppers and eggplant. Her Italian cookies and biscotti were family legends. Though she was never blessed with children she loved to teach nephews and nieces how to make her Italian pastries.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, September 30, 2022 at 12:00 PM at St. James Cemetery, Elm Street, Waverly, New York with Rev. Jeffrey Galens officiating. Memorial donations may be made in Maria’s name to Animal Care Sanctuary, PO Box A, East Smithfield, PA 18817 or the Chemung County SPCA, 2435 NY 352, Elmira, NY 14903. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Maria’s family may visit our Facebook page or at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com