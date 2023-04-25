Donald R. Barton, 92, of Sayre, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, April 20, 2023 surrounded by family. Donald was born October 30, 1930 in Sayre to the late Paul and Hattie Grace Barton.
His wife, Beverly Theetge Barton (1929-2008) predeceased him. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Wendy and Jon Murray of Sayre and Aynor, S.C.; son and daughter-in-law Bruce and Colleen Barton of Waldwick, N.J.; his grandchildren, Kimberly Murray of Sayre, Kelly Murray of Rochester, Kate Murray and Justin Bryant of Galivants Ferry, S.C., and Grace and Elise Barton of Waldwick, N.J.; great-grandchildren McKenzie Elliott of Rochester, NY and Baylor Bryant of Galivants Ferry, S.C.; his sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Nancy and Leslie Little of Bath, Pa.; and several nieces and nephews, Victoria Gilley, Becky Flood, Andrew Flood, Scott Little, Lisa Witkowski, and Heather Koch.
Donald was a graduate of Sayre High School class of 1948 and The Pennsylvania State University class of 1952. After graduation, Don enlisted for a 3-year stint in the Army which included 17 months in Korea. Prior to his discharge, he married his high school sweetheart Beverly in January of 1955. He then went on to complete his masters in Speech at The Pennsylvania State University graduating in 1956. He began his career with the Social Security Administration in 1957 while they lived in New York City and retired in 1985 from their Elmira office. Upon retiring, he began a second career in education teaching introductory Speech classes for The Pennsylvania State University at their Wilkes-Barre campus and substitute teaching at Sayre High School.
Don was a longstanding member of Trinity Episcopal Church in Athens and served many terms on the vestry. During the 1960s and 1970s he was very active in the Valley Players and Binghamton Civic Theatre. He was an avid reader whether it be a good book or his daily dose of the New York Times as well as a fan of classical and operatic music. He was also a past member of the Trustee Board and Treasurer of the Bradford County Library.
A memorial service will be held at Trinity Episcopal Church, Athens, Friday, May 5th at 7 p.m. The Rev. Benjamin Lentz will officiate. Burial will be at a later time in Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens. Memorial donations in Donald’s honor may be directed to Trinity Church, 701 S. Main St., Athens, PA 18810 or Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, PA 18810.
