Robert Brennan, 90, of Tioga Center, NY passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023.
He joins in heaven, the love of his life, Shirley Jane Brennan; also his parents, Ernest and Ethel (Hibbard) Brennan; and his brothers, Ernest and Richard Brennan.
Bob is survived by his loving children: Sherrie Brennan; Craig (Diane) Brennan; Jeffrey (Linda) Brennan; His five grand-children: Chad (Melissa) Brennan, Chet (Meg) Brennan, Jamie (Joseph) Vaughan, Joshua (Adrianna) Brennan, Sarah (Michael) Mason; his fourteen great-grandchildren: Anabella, Antonio, Eli, Brianna, Casey, Logan, Alexis, Abigail, Preslee, Jaxon, Parker, Caitlin, Shannon and Morgan; and his sisters-in-law, Mary Brennan and Arlene Kropp.
Bob was born in Sayre, Pa. on July 28, 1932. He was a graduate of Sayre High School and was a Veteran of the Korean War, serving with the United States Navy aboard the destroyer, USS Stoddard . He had a long career with IBM in Endicott, NY, Huntsville, AL and Owego, NY, retiring in 1992 after 39 years of service.
Bob especially cherished his family. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, working his beef farm and traveling with his wife of 70 years.
A Memorial will be held at the Tioga Center Baptist Church, 99 Halsey Valley Rd. Tioga Center, NY on Friday
March 3, 2023 with visitation at 10 a.m., a Memorial Service at 11 a.m. with Pastor Harry Schlodee officiating, followed by a meal provided by the church. Interment will follow at Tioga Point Cemetery in Athens, Pa.
Please share your memories at www.RichardsFH.com . Those wishing may consider a memorial contribution in memory of Robert Brennan to the Tioga Center Baptist Church.