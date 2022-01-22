Christoper P. Quigley, Jr.

Christopher P. Quigley, Jr, 68, of Athens passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at home.
He was predeceased by his parents, Christopher and Rita Walsh Quigley Sr; his brother, Richard Quigley; and his infant sister, Anne Marie.
Chris is survived by his children, Ryan Quigley of TX, Erin (Chris) Fitzgerald of Lititz, Pa., Brendan (Katie) Quigley of Leesburg, Va. and Elizabeth (John Valenti) Quigley of Lititz, Pa.; siblings, Rita (Tony) Cerroni of Fla., John (Debbie) Quigley of N.C., Vincent (Jean) Quigley of Mass., David (Chau Nguyen) Quigley of Mass., Paul Quigley of Mass., Steven (Karen) Quigley of ME and Kenny (Mary Ellen) Quigley of Mass., Cindy Quigley of Mas.; grandchildren, Carter, Ethan, Brielle, Jameson and Delaney; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Chris was born in Lowell, Mass. and went on to graduate from Keith Academy High School. He obtained his Bachelor’s degree in political science from Northeastern University. He worked as a truck driver for many years and during his retirement he worked at State Line Auto Sales in Waverly. He would always say he was “Happily Retired” and just enjoyed spending time at home with his children, grandchildren and friends.
A time of calling will be held on Wednesday, January 26, from 11 to 12 at the Greater Valley Assembly of God, 104 S. Main Street, Athens, PA. A memorial service to honor Chris’s life will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 26 at 12:00 PM at the Greater Valley Assembly of God, 104 S. Main Street, Athens, Pa. with Pastor Chris Gray officiating and a luncheon to follow. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Chris’s family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com