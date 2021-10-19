Robert L. “Nub” “Bob” Archer, 85, well-known Towanda resident of 4 North Third Street, passed away Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at the Bradford County Manor in West Burlington Township, Pa.
Bob was born in Sayre, Pa. on Sept. 17, 1936, the son of Madison Archer and Elizabeth (Dutcher) Archer. He was a graduate of Towanda High School with the Class of 1954 and following graduation entered the U.S. Navy, where he served aboard the USS Gatling (DD671) during the Korean War.
He was employed by the Pennsylvania Electric Company, having attained the position of Chief Lineman before retiring after 39 years of service. Bob was the honored first recipient of the Pennsylvania Electric Company’s Community Service Award, The Tubby Miller Award.
Bob was truly dedicated to his family, community, work, and to the advancement, education, safety, and protection for all who dedicated their lives to fire service. In early years, Bob served as Scoutmaster of Troop 25, Monroeton, Pa., Republican Committeeman for Towanda’s Third Ward, member of the Pennsylvania Voter Hall of Fame, and was a member of Towanda American Legion Post No. 42 and Towanda Elks Lodge No 2191.
He was a member of the Monroe Hose Company, Monroeton, PA having served as President, Vice President, First Assistant Chief, Assistant Foreman, and Delegate to the Bradford County Firemen’s Association, Ulster-Sheshequin Fire Company, and the Naiad Linta Fire Company, Towanda, where he served as President and Vice President.
Bob served as Director and Treasurer for the Towanda Firemen’s Relief Association and was a leading force in the drive for revisions of the Constitution and By-Laws. He was a member of the Bradford County Firemen’s Association where he served as President for 12 years.
Bob was a Past President of the Pennsylvania State Firemen’s Legislative Federation, Past President and former Executive Board Chairman of the Pennsylvania State Firemen’s Association, member of the Pennsylvania Fire Service Professional Qualifications Board and spokesman for the Coalition to Save Volunteer Fire Service.
He was a Co-Chairman for the Bradford County Fund Raiser for St. Joseph’s Burn Center, Elmira, NY, Co-Chairman for a four county Telethon for St. Joseph’s Burn Center and aided in raising needed funding for fire service education programs.
Bob assisted in the formation of the Sullivan County Firemen’s Association, was a Pennsylvania Representative to the Stonebridge 111 Conference at Emittsburg, Md., and provided testimony at two Pennsylvania State hearings on Fire Service issues and a congressional hearing on USFA.
In 1973, Bob was the honored recipient of the Jay Fries Memorial Award as Fireman of the Year and New York-Penn Fireman of the year Award. Bob’s name was placed in the Walk of Honor at the National Firemen’s Memorial Park in Emmitsburg, Md.
Bob is survived by his wife of 52 years, Nancy (Sackett) Archer whom he married on Sept. 20, 1969, children, Robert J. Archer of Towanda, Mary Elizabeth (Chip) Harris of Potterville, Pa., grandsons, Joshua and Jonathon of Bethlehem, Pa., Jared of Bloomsburg, Pa. and Jayden of Potterville, Pa., siblings, Charles Archer of Lexington Park, Md., Margaret Wood of Columbus, Mo., Jane Kintner of Meshoppen, Pa., Thomas Archer of Towanda, Pa., brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Floyd and Katherine Burns of Sayre, Pa., David and Joad Redman of Concord, S.C., Albert and Janet Campbell of Sayre, Pa., Stephen Sackett and fiancé Sandy Clark as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and many good friends.
The family will receive friends Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, from 2 to 4 p.m. with a memorial service to follow at 4 p.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home, 217 York Ave. Towanda, Pa. Military honors will be accorded by members of Towanda American Legion Post No. 42 and Beirne-Webster VFW Post No. 1568, Towanda. Interment will be private in Monroeton Cemetery, Monroeton, Pa.
The family suggests that contributions be directed to the Monroeton Public Library, P.O. Box 145, Monroeton, Pa. 18832, the Monroe Hose Company, P.O. Box 48, Monroeton, Pa. 18832, or to Child Hunger Outreach Partners, 2 Elizabeth Street, Towanda, Pa. 18848 in memory of Robert L. Archer.
