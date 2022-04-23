Sandra L. Fravel, 75, of Waverly passed away on Friday, April 22, 2022 at her daughter’s home surrounded by her loving family.
She was predeceased by her parents Burton and Lucine Wade Comfort; her loving husband of 56 years, Joseph W. Fravel; brother, Robert Comfort; and her granddaughter, Kiersta Marie Fassett.
Sandra is survived by her children, Deanna (Robert) Fassett of Waverly, Sean (Karen) Fravel of Waverly, Patrick (Ellen) Fravel of Ohio, Daniel (Mandy) Fravel of Waverly and Joel (Andrea) Fravel of VA; grandchildren, Brionna Fassett, Jori, Carlie and Cooper Fravel, Erin Jerger, Olivia Baker, Payton, Jase and Jolie Fravel and Lillie and Kate Fravel; great grandsons, Colton Fassett and Forrest Black; sisters, Gayle Comfort of CA and Valerie (Parvin) Mensch of Waverly; sister-in-law, Teresa Fravel of Waverly; special nieces and nephews, Jordan, Arielle and Cole Mensch; along with many other nieces and nephews.
Sandra was born in Addison, New York and attended Athens High School. She worked many jobs throughout her career. She enjoyed gambling and her many trips to the casino. She was an amazing artist, who loved to draw. She enjoyed playing cards and many games of Yahtzee.
A time of calling will be held on Tuesday, April 26, from 10 a.m. to noon at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly. A funeral service to honor Sandra’s life will be held on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at noon at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York and burial to follow at St. James Cemetery in Waverly. For those unable to attend the service, we will Live Stream the service at noon at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.
Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Sandra’s family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.