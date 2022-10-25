Mary I. Gorton, 76, of Barton, NY, passed away on Oct. 21, 2022 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre, Pa.
She was born April 3, 1946 the daughter of the late Walter and Ruth (Holden) Kasper.
She was predeceased by her daughter, April Gorton and her son-in-law, Bryon Clymer.
Mary is survived by her husband of 58 years, George Gorton Sr., her children, Carol Clymer, Karen Gorton, George Gorton Jr., Michelle (Jim) Hennings; her grandchildren, Tyler, Rachel, Abbey, Dakota, Joshua, Joseph, Jessica; several great grandchildren.
She enjoyed the many friendships she had made while working for several years at Wal-Mart in Vestal. Mary enjoyed going to various garage and yard sales in search of a bargain. She was an animal lover, and was always ready for the challenge a good word search or puzzle could provide. Above all, Mary cherished the time she spent with her family.
A Memorial Service will be held at the Tioga Center Baptist Church, Halsey Valley Road, Tioga Center, NY at 1:00PM on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022 with Rev. Harry Schloder Jr., officiating.
Friends are invited to call on Friday, from 12 p.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers,
please consider a donation in Mary's name to the Bradford County Humane Society.