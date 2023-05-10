Connie Lee Streck, 73, of Barton passed away on Monday, May 8, 2023 at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
She was predeceased by her parents, George and Marian Freeman Barden; her brothers, James Barden and Clifford Harrower.
Connie is survived by her husband of 41 years, Harry Streck of Barton; her sister, Phyllis (Leroy) Surber of Barton; her brothers-in-law, Richard Streck of VA and Charles Streck of CA; her sister-in-law, Ann Marie Streck of Canton, Pa.; along with several nieces and nephews.
Connie was born in Waverly, New York and graduated from Notre Dame High School in 1968. She attending nursing school and went on to work at several grocery chains in the area. Connie enjoyed cooking and would cook for everybody. She was very proud she won a cooking contest at O’Brien’s in 1998. She enjoyed watching and shopping on QVC. She was the secretary of the Barton community Club and the Valley Mixed Bowling League. She also attended and was a member of St. James Church in Waverly.
A time of calling will be held on Thursday, May 11, 2023 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, May 12, 2023 at 10 a.m. at St. James Church, 503 Clark Street, Waverly, New York with Rev. Jeffrey Galens officiating and burial to follow at Barton Cemetery in Barton, New York.
Memorial donations may be made in Connie’s name to James “Jim” Barden Tioga Central Football Scholarship, Tioga Center, NY 13845. For those wishing to send a message of sympathy, you may visit our Facebook page or at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com