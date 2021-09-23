John F. Featherson, 82, of South Waverly, Pa., passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021.
John was born at the Tioga General Hospital to the late Carlos and Ellen (Campbell) Featherson on Aug. 24, 1939.
John was a lifelong resident of South Waverly, Pa. He graduated from Sayre Area High School and went on to work at the Ingersoll Rand, retiring in 2000.
John was a member of the Elks, Moose, and Eagles and was an avid hunter. John also enjoyed searching for “treasures” from local sales. John was most known to love his time at Mormon Lake. His family has had a cottage there since 1969. Mormon Lake was John’s “happy place,” in addition to his winters in Florida.
John is survived by his children: Connie and Mark Sandroni of Waverly, N.Y., Tory and Melanie Featherson of Gillett, Pa., Dawn (Featherson) and Jeffrey Mattison of Waverly, N.Y., Jona (Featherson) and Randy Donovan of South Waverly, Pa., and Eric and Wendy Featherson of Chemung, N.Y. John had 14 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren, and numerous special family friends, cousins and nieces and nephews.
John was predeceased by his parents.
At John’s request, there will be no services.
There will be a celebration of life for all family and friends on Oct. 1 at the South Waverly Borough Hall and Pavilion at 4 p.m. The family will provide food and beverages at John’s request.
The Featherson family would like to send out a very special thank you to Wanda Foote as well as the GVEMS crew for all of their valiant efforts.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Sayre Public Library and/or the East Smithfield Animal Care Sanctuary.
Arrangements have been entrusted to The Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pa. Those wishing to leave a sympathy message for John’s family may do so at thomascremationfuneralservice.com.