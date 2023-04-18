Richard L. Goodrich

Richard Goodrich, 85, passed away peacefully on April 10, 2023, at Mosser Nursing Home in Trexlertown, PA. He and his wife, Marcia (Webster) Goodrich, would have celebrated 50 years of marriage in December of this year. Richard was born in Tioga Center, NY, to the late Stuart and Ellen (Holt) Goodrich. After Stuart’s passing, Ellen married the late Walter Lounsbury. Together they raised Richard and his late siblings, Norman Goodrich and Sharon (Lounsbury) Homer.
Richard lived much of his life in the Southern Tier of New York. There he attended Tioga Central Schools, Harper College, and Binghamton University, graduating with undergraduate and graduate degrees in Mathematics. He began a career as a computer programmer at IBM in Owego NY that would span 30 years. After moving on to other programming positions, he ended his career as a math teacher at Broome Community College in Binghamton NY.
Richard enjoyed playing in bowling leagues, on softball teams, and games of bridge. He was a poet, puzzler, and punster. He could tell you about any movie he’d ever seen and loved a happy ending. He really enjoyed going out to eat and made friends wherever he went. He was well loved for his playful sense of humor and the joy he took in his family.
In addition to his wife Marcia, Richard is survived by his son, Alan DeVore-Goodrich and daughter-in-law Rachelle DeVore-Goodrich, as well as his daughter, Sandra Lau, and son-in-law, Garret Lau, and three grandchildren: Elena, Zoey, and Ollie Lau. Richard spent the last months of his life at Mosser Nursing Home and his family is grateful for the kind, compassionate care he received while he was a resident there.
The family kindly requests contributions be considered in Richard’s memory to The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia Foundation, PO Box 781352, Philadelphia, PA 19178-1352; or Mosser Nursing Home, 1175 Mosser Road, P.O. Box 133, Trexlertown, PA 18087.
A celebration and remembrance of Richard’s life will take place at a future date. Details will be forthcoming, and all are welcome.
