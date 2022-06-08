Reva M. (Pond) Bradley, Age 86, of Sayre, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, June 6, 2022. Reva was born June 27, 1935 in Powell, Pa., daughter of the late Leland and Aletha (Harris) Pond. She was a graduate of local schools and in 1953 married the late Norman T. Bradley and spent 61 years together before his passing. She enjoyed crocheting, crafts, time she spent at Tioga Downs but most importantly being with her family.
Survivors include her children, Debra and Bob Bydairk of Sayre, Tom Bradley and Joann Davis of Sayre, Valerie Bradley and Keith Merrill of Athens, grandchildren, Greg and Ullet Bydairk of Sweden, Eric and Lisa Bydairk of Virginia, Amanda Peters and Jessie Kline of Kentucky, Lisa and Jill Bradley of Buffalo, Alec and Maria Bradley of Myrtle Beach, Jessica Merrill of Southport, two sisters, Sandra Grantier of Lowman, Connie Norton of Sayre, sisters-in-law, Bernice Pond of Seattle, Wash., Jan Pond of Athens, several nieces, nephews cousins and friends.
Reva was predeceased by her parents, husband Norman Bradley, a sister, Margaret Randall and three brothers, Leland Pond, Jr., William Pond and Stanley Pond.
Family and friends are invited to call from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, June 13, 2022 at the Roberts Funeral Home, Inc. 279 Main Street, Wellsburg, NY 14894. Her service will be held at 1:00 PM with Pastor Faith Bogden of the Wellsburg Community Church officiating. Interment will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery, Horseheads, N.Y.