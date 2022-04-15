Shirley Rose Millage, 97, of Sayre, PA, passed away with her friend by her side on Friday, April 8, 2022, at the Sayre Health Care Center, following a period of declining health.
She was born on Oct. 1, 1924, in Barton, NY, the daughter of the late Lynn and Alice (Hopkins) Millage.
Shirley worked at Bendix Corporation, retiring after 30 years of dedicated service. She was a loving, caring, kind and generous woman. Her interest included travel, gardening, and animals. Her love for travel took her to many countries and tropical islands providing her with beautiful memories and wonderful stories. As an avid gardener, she spent countless hours tending to her beautiful flower gardens. Affectionately, known as the flower lady, her gardens provided enjoyment to all who passed by her home.
She was an animal advocate and loved all animals. If an animal needed help or a home, Shirley was there to the rescue. Her love of animals provided her with a lifetime of pet companions. She enjoyed spending time with her cats, especially Cassie.
Her other hobbies included bowling, playing cards, going to the casino, dining out, and spending time with family and friends.
A friend to all, her door was always open to lend a listening ear and offer her words of wisdom. Having Shirley as a friend was an honor and a privilege. Memories of Shirley will forever put a smile on your face as well as your heart. She will be sadly missed.
Following Shirley’s wishes, there will be no services. Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, PA has been entrusted with her arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made in Shirley’s name to Stray Haven Humane Society, 194 Shepard Road, Sayre, PA 18840 or Bradford County Humane Society, US Route 220, Ulster, PA 18850.