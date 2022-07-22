Ronald E. Burnett, 83, of Athens, Pa., passed away on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family following an extended illness.
He was born on July 23, 1938, in Sayre, Pa., the son of the late Fred and Elizabeth (Thomas) Burnett.
Ronald served in the US Navy. He was a very talented carpenter. Ronald loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He loved country music and listening to his niece Robin Burnett sing. He enjoyed woodworking, golf, and bowling. Ronald was a long-time member of the Moose, Sayre ELKS Lodge #1148, Sayre VFW Post #1536, Masons Rural Amity Lodge #70, and the Sayre American Legion Post #283.
Ronald is survived by his loving children; Kevin (Penny) Burnett, Terri (Ralph) Burnett, and Ronni Kay Walker, grandchildren; Gregory (Danielle) McLendon, Brian McLendon, Anthony (Rebecca) Barrouk, Zachary (Katrina) Burnett, Lucille Burnett, Adaline Burnett, Taisha (Jacob) Babcock, Samantha Babcock, Danielle (Logan) Knolles, Savannah (Lawrence) Paddock and Joshua (Courtney) Knolles, 12 great grandchildren, sisters; Jackie Bowen, Susan Barry, and Carol (Leland) Thompson, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He is predeceased by his beloved wife of 49 years; Clara Mae, brother; Phelps Burnett, and brothers-in-law; George Bowen and Herb Barry.
A Time of Visitation for family and friends will be held on Sunday, July 24, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main Street, Athens, Pa.
Memorial donations may be made in Ronald’s name to a Cancer, Alzheimer’s, or Parkinson’s Disease charity or a Veterans Organization of your choice.