Gerald Lawrence Mackler, 85 years old, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Jan. 5 following a long illness.
Recently of Ellicott City, Maryland, Jerry lived for most of his adult life in Athens, Pennsylvania.
He was born in 1937 and grew up in West Hartford, Connecticut where he attended the Loomis School and graduated as valedictorian. He later attended Harvard University where he was elected to Phi Beta Kappa and then received his M.D. degree from Columbia College of Physicians and Surgeons. He specialized in hematology and oncology during a residency at the University of Pennsylvania and a research fellowship at the National Cancer Institute in Washington, DC before moving to Athens where he practiced medicine for many years. Jerry took special pride and pleasure in training medical students, mentoring many young doctors as part of his medical practice and through teaching at SUNY Binghamton.
With his wife as partner, Jerry enjoyed many pursuits in his free time. The couple played doubles tennis, bridge, and took their family on numerous cross-country ski adventures. A lover of classical music, he played the piano his entire life and participated in a trio with friends. Another joy was literature, with interests ranging from mysteries to the translation of Greek classics.
He treasured his family above all.
Jerry is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Birgitta; his four children Niklas (Emily), Kirsten, Sasha (Ana), Mattias (Karley); his sister Karen; and his seven grandchildren Soren (15), Sofia (14), Elin (13), Anita (13), Mattias (10), Märta (7), and Runa (4).
He joins his brother Richard and his parents Harold and Nellie (deceased).
He will be remembered with great affection by all who knew him and all those whose lives he touched over his long career in medicine.