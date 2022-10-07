Diane C. Ellers, 71, of Waverly, NY, went to be with her heavenly family on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, after a short illness.
She was born on July 5, 1951, in Binghamton, NY, the daughter of the late Porter and Lucy Ely Armstrong.
She married Russell G. Ellers, Sr. on Nov. 26, 1967. Diane worked at American La France for ten years, ABB and Harding Bros. for six and half years each, she then went to Elmira Business Institute where she received her medical office assistant degree at the age of 51. She then worked for Guthrie Clinic for nine years from which she retired. Since retirement, Diane has worked part time at Horn’s True Value for six years and most recently at the Waverly Dandy Mini-Mart for two and half years until she became ill. She was a member of the auxiliaries at Waverly VFW Post 8104 and Sayre Legion Post 283. Diane loved her family and friends.
She is predeceased by her parents, her loving husband of 37 years, three brothers, David, Roger and Philip Armstrong and special granddaughter, Cassidy Nicole.
Diane is survived by her three sons, Russell Ellers, Jr., William and Rhonda Ellers, and Kenneth and Elaine Ellers, sister Roberta Prignon, brother, Gary and Ginny Armstrong, two sisters-in-law, Dorothy Armstrong and Irene Armstrong, grandchildren, Ashley Marie and Rob, Devin and Georgina, Kristi Jo, Brandon Scott and Taylor, Jay and Angelika, Kendra Kay and Jordun, Austin Graydon, Kaydon Lawrence and McCayla Diane. Also survived by ten great grandchildren, many special grand puppies, and her great grand puppy, her protector, Cooper, two aunts, several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends including very special friends Elizabeth Wagner and Max.
Family and friends may call Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 S. Main Street, Athens, PA 18810 where a Service will be held at 2 p.m. Burial will follow at Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, PA.