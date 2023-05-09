Florence Anna Brownholtz Mack, 92, of 81 Lincoln Street, Waverly, NY passed away Thursday, May 4, 2023, at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, Pa.
Florence was born in Springerville, AZ on May 2, 1931. The daughter of Frank Alfred Brownholtz and Florence Amelia Murch Brownholtz. She was a graduate of Waverly High School, Class of 1950.
On Sep. 1, 1951, Florence married John Martin “Jack” Mack at the First Presbyterian Church, Owego, NY. In early years, Florence was employed by the Blue Swan in Sayre and later by the New York store in Waverly for ten years. She served as Deputy Town Clerk and was elected in 1985 to become the Town Clerk of Barton, NY and served till she retired on June 30, 2002, at the age of 71.
Florence, also known as Fab to her family and friends, enjoyed staying busy. She was a member of the Waverly Presbyterian Church and enjoyed volunteering at the food bank in Waverly. Her father thought that the grass was always greener on the other side of the fence, so they moved quite often and lived in seven different states crossing the country three times. By the time she was in high school she had attended 16 different schools before graduating from Waverly, after her father bought a farm on Oak Hill in Barton, NY. She vowed that her family would not move like that, so she raised her children in Waverly, NY, moving only once to a bigger house 3 blocks from the first one.
She enjoyed spending time with her family and was well known for her delicious homemade pies. Florence was a hard worker and an avid knitter making hats, sweaters, mittens, and afghans. She instilled good work ethic to her children. She visited the island of Martha’s Vineyard to see her family multiple times. She was named “White Dove” by the Native American Wampanoag Indian Tribe Member, Red Rock.
Florence is survived by her six children Ronald Bruce Mack and wife Kathy, Timothy John Mack and Marilyn Tonge, Noni Trenace Mack, David Martin Mack and Jenifer Cornell, Russell Frank Mack and wife Kelly, and Mark Edward Mack. Also surviving are grandchildren Angela Aronie, Virginia Ferguson, Johnathon Mack, Kyle Mack, Marissa Mack and 9 great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Besides her parents Florence was predeceased by her beloved husband of 67 years John Martin Mack on Jan. 20, 2019, sister Marjorie Bill, brother Frank “Buzzy” Brownholtz and special brother-in-law Terry Mack.
Abiding with Florence’s request there will be no service. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. The Alteri-Bowen Funeral Home of Sayre, Pa. is assisting the Mack family with arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com. The family would like to thank the sixth floor Guthrie Hospice and Lourdes Hospice for the fantastic care they provided.