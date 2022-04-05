Clarence H. “Bucky” Fleming, 81, of Lowman, NY passed away on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at his home.
He was born on Nov. 10, 1940, in Troy, PA, the son of the late Donald L. Fleming and Marcia I. (Gates) Jenkins.
Bucky worked for American LaFrance for 20 years, then went to Hardinge, Inc. retiring after 23 years of service. He loved spending time with his family. Bucky was an exceptionally talented self-taught musician that played in several bands throughout his lifetime. He loved spending time outdoors and was an avid race fan, he especially enjoyed going to the Chemung Racetrack with his kids.
He is predeceased by his beloved wife of 54 years, Andrea Sinsabaugh Fleming, whom he cared for at home in her final years, and brothers Gary Fleming and Dale Fleming.
Clarence is survived by his daughter and son-in-law Elnora and Tim Temple, son and his fiancé Donald Fleming and Deborah Serfas, grandchildren Donald (Maria) Ellis, Kristina (Eddie) Fleming, Kasey (Mike) Keach, Carissa (Brad) Hauver, Jim (Laurie) Serfas, Jason (Sarah) Bailey, Jeremiah (Lauren) Bailey, and Casey (Bethany) Serfas, great-grandchildren Maxim, Julia, Dre’lyn, Raedyn, Lyla, Paisley, Greyson, and Graham, sisters-in-law Phyllis Sinsabaugh, Bev Sinsabaugh, and Arlene Sinsabaugh, brother David Fleming, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A Time of Visitation for family and friends will be held on Saturday, April 9, 2022, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main Street, Athens, PA. Funeral services will follow at 5pm at the funeral home with the Rev. Rob Wuethrich officiating.
A private family burial will be held at Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, PA.
Memorial donations may be made in Clarence’s name to the American Lung Association, 55 West Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601or by visiting www.lung.org.