Softly in the morning, you heard a gentle call, you took the hand God offered you, and quietly left us all...
Katherine “Kay” Jean Herrala, 82, of Barton passed away peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022.
Kay was born on Aug. 21, 1940 in the Town of Barton, NY the eldest daughter of the late Elaine (Cowan) and Eben D. Wiswell, Jr. at the age of 2, her mother passed away and she was lovingly raised by her dad and step mother Helen (Heeman) Wiswell.
Kay was a graduate of Tioga Central High School class of 1958. Shortly after high school, Kay married Lacey Herrala and on Dec. 14, 1958 they were married. Together they have shared 64 years of marriage and opened their heart and home to five children and were blessed with five grandchildren.
In her earlier years, Kay was employed as a legal secretary and served as an insurance agent. Although most will remember Kay as she greeted you with a friendly smile when you entered First Federal/HSBC Bank in Owego. In addition, for over 30 years, Kay served on the Tioga County Elections Board. Kay was an avid reader, and never attended college but carried a wealth of knowledge and encouraged her children and grandchildren to read. Memories were also created when her grandchildren would gather at her home for game night and a cup of hot chocolate. Her love and smile will forever remain in our hearts.
Kay will be greatly missed by her loving husband of 64 years, Lacey V. Herrala; her children: Sonja Herrala, Karen Herrala, Kelvin Herrala, Glenda (Larry) Ward, Mark Herrala (Amanda Rogers) Her grandchildren: Hannah, Dakota, Gerard, Colt and Casey. She is also survived by her siblings: Elaine Alford, Andrea Orlyk, Nancy Barber, Patricia Wiswell, Tom Wiswell, Leon Wiswell, and Charlie Wiswell. Several nieces, nephews and their families also survive.
Kay was predeceased by her parents: Elaine and Eben D. Wiswell, Jr. and step mother Helen Heeman Wiswell; and a nephew David Barber.
Family and friends are invited to attend a period of visitation on Thursday, Dec. 29 from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols. A celebration of her life will follow at 2 p.m. with Pastor Larry Jennings, officiating. Those unable to attend may watch the live stream of her service at: https://my.gather.app/remember/katherine-kay-herrala
Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting her guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com Those who wish may kindly consider a memorial contribution to the help find a cure to end Alzheimer’s Disease, at 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 (https://act.alz.org) in loving memory of Katherine “Kay” Jean Herrala.
Until we meet again, Mom may you find peace in heaven’s hands.