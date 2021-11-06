Softly in the morning you heard a gentle call, you took the hand God offered you and quietly left us all…. Susan K. Coon, 71, of Athens, Pennsylvania passed away peacefully on Thursday morning, Nov. 4, 2021 at the Robert Packer Hospital following a brief period of declining health. Susan was born on February 26, 1950 in Sayre, Pa. a daughter of the late Sidney W. and Betty J. (Wright) Mitchell. She was a graduate of Athens High School class of 1968. Following high school, Susan attended beauty school where she shared her talents for hairdressing with her family and friends. Susan was a longtime Customer Service Manager for the Valley Walmart. Over the years there she developed many friendships and always looked forward to serving others. On January 1, 2004 she married Alan Coon and together they shared many wonderful memories together. They enjoyed traveling to Lancaster to visit the many sites, shopping and dining out. Susan had a keen talent in decorating and loved to make her house a home. Susan and Alan were avid NASCAR enthusiast and enjoyed cheering on Jeff Gordon. The holidays were all the brighter when Susan would open her home to her delicious baked goods.
Susan will be greatly missed by her husband Alan; her son David Brent (Jesse) Sink; her daughter: Amy Guilford; a brother and sister-in-law: Brent (Claudia) Mitchell. Her grandchildren: Keegan, Riley, Zander, Emma, Hudson, Nolan, Kylan, Jaxton, Morgan, Taylor, Michaela and Sydney. Her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Larry and Nancy Coon, Arthur William Coon, Bob and Kathy Coon, Kevin Coon, Denise Patterson, Pam and Tim Lovitt, Patricia Coon, Linda Coon. Many nieces, nephews and their families also survive. Susan was predeceased by her parents Sidney and Betty Mitchell; her brothers-in-law: Claude Coon, Donald Coon, Lloyd Coon, Jerry Patterson.
Family and friends are invited to attend a period of visitation on Tuesday, November 9th from 6 – 8 pm at the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols. A celebration of Susan’s life will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 10th at 10 am at the funeral chapel. Susan will be laid to rest in the Glenwood Cemetery, Waverly. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting her guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com Those who wish may kindly consider doing a kind deed for someone or remembering a charity of one’s choice in loving memory of Susan K. Coon.