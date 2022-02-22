Evelyn “Evie” Collins, 76, of Athens, PA, passed away on Sunday, February 20, 2022, at her daughter’s home in Sayre, following an extended illness.
She was born on July 23, 1945, in Sayre, Pa., the daughter of the late Charles William, Sr. and Evelyn Betty (White) Baker.
Evie loved spending time with family and especially enjoyed Christmas and her gardening. She loved fishing. She enjoyed dancing, watching tv, and listening to all different kinds of music. Evie loved all animals.
Besides her parents, she is predeceased by her grandson Matthew Ryan Trout, brothers Charles William “Toby” Baker, Jr., Ronnie Baker, and Philip “Corky” Baker, brothers-in-law Jerry Anderson and Donald “Donny” Bacon, uncles Robert “Uncle Bob” White and Mike White, and his wife Kathryn.
Evelyn is survived by her son Jack Hunter, Jr., daughter Eugena Hunter, daughters and sons-in-law Diane and Ed McClure and Brenda and Randy Morrison, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, siblings Willard “Shag” (Sharon) Baker, Trenna Anderson, Naomi (Hank) Croke, Audrey Bacon, Nona (Roger) Giacomelli, and Irma (Ed) Kasson, aunt Charlene Schaffer, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A memorial service will be held at a later date for family. The family is being cared for by Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, Pa.
Memorial donations may be made in Evelyn’s name to Endless Mountains Veterinary Clinic, 507 West Pine Street, Athens, PA 18810.