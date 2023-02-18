Gary Bostwick, 76, of Sayre passed away at home on Feb. 11, 2023 with his wife by his side following an extended illness.
He was born on Dec. 10, 1946 to the late Edward and Winifred Bostwick.
Gary was previously employed by the local railroad, Agway, the Guthrie Inn, and PharmaLogic until his retirement.
In addition to his parents, Gary is predeceased by his sister Virginia Temple, his brother Edward Bostwick Jr., and his lil’ dog Brutus.
Gary is survived by his wife Donna Barrett and his children Andrea Button, Brian “Bub” Button Jr., and an adopted son David Bostwick.
He is also survived by his sister Maria (Fred) Shrimp, Sister-in-Law Cora “Corky” Bostwick, brothers Mike (Shawn) Bostwick, Leslie (Yvonne) Bostwick, Richard (Marcia) Bostwick, Donald (Roberta) Bostwick, Kevin Bostwick, Patrick (Laurie) Bostwick, and several nieces, nephews, and grandchildren.
Gary will also be dearly missed by his good friends John Tracy, Alan Everly, Gloria Cotter, his special niece Brenda McGrail, his grand-dogs Gita, Mabel, and Alice, and his cat Mosey.
Gary was an animal lover who enjoyed the company of many rescued pets throughout his life. He had a passion for drag and circle track racing and he was proud to be part of the John Tracy Pit Team. He could be found most weekends at the Chemung Speedrome and also loved traveling to the Empire Dragway and car shows with his son Bub.
Gary was a very personable guy who made friends wherever he went. He enjoyed socializing with his neighbors, his many race track friends, even the doctors and nurses who took part in his care. Gary loved pizza, a good sub, and his daughters homemade soups but he also enjoyed indulging his sweet tooth. He truly enjoyed holidays and time spent with family and friends including his campground visits with his niece.
The family would like to thank Dr. Tim Hoffman and his staff for going above and beyond. And thank you to Guthrie Hospice.
Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life and Memorial on Saturday, March 4, 2023 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Best Western Grand Victorian Inn 255 Spring St. Sayre Pa. Memorial donations may be sent to the Bradford County Humane Society P.O. Box 179 Ulster PA 18850
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of The Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pa. Those wishing to leave a sympathy message for Gary’s family may do so at thomascremationfuneralservice.com