Bailey M. Gorman, 23 passed away on June 22, 2022 at Tripler Army Medical Center in Honolulu, Hawaii related to injuries sustained in Yokosuka, Japan.
Bailey was born March 1, 1999 in Sayre, PA to Robert B.Monro and Danielle Chamberlain-Gorman.
Bailey was a graduate of Sayre Area High School, class of 2017. After graduation Bailey explored a few different employment opportunities. In October of 2019 he joined the U.S. Navy. He completed his basic training at United States Navy Recruit Training Command in Great Lakes, Illinois. He received several months of training there and was then stationed at Dahlgren Navy Base, Dahlgren,Virginia during most of 2021. It was there he was promoted to Fire Controlman Aegis Third Class (E4). Following leave for the holidays, he returned to Great Lakes for additional training and in early 2022 was stationed in Yokosuka, Japan.
Bailey loved the outdoors and animals and enjoyed spending time with friends and family and playing Magic Cards with his brothers. He also enjoyed picking on his sister.
Bailey is survived by his parents and siblings Lillias, Egan and Oakley, his maternal grandparents Dave and Sandy Chamberlain, his maternal uncle, Eric Chamberlain, his paternal grandfather Robert Monro, his paternal aunt Sheila Bentley(Ken), cousins Nic and Alivia Bentley, and best friend from childhood, Parker Schomp. He was predeceased by his paternal grandmother Barbra Monro.
Memorial services will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. If desired, donations can be made to Animal Care Sanctuary, Bradford County Humane Society or Stray Haven.