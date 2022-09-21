And on the 8th day, God looked down on his planned paradise and said, “I need a caretaker” – so God made a Farmer. God said, “I need somebody willing to get up before dawn, milk cows, work all day in the fields, milk cows again, eat supper, then go to town and stay past midnight at a meeting of the school board.” – so God made a Farmer.
Thomas E. Jenkins, 88, completed his chores on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022 and left us to be reunited with his wife and our Mom, Patricia Jenkins.
Tom, as he was affectionately known by his family and friends, was born on March 11, 1934 in Springfield, P.a. a son of the late Edward “Mike” and Dorothy (Bailey) Jenkins.
He attended school in Springfield and left school to assist his parents in the operation of the family farm. On Dec. 29, 1953, it was a cold winter’s day, and Tom married Patricia Schrader and together they shared 58 years of marriage until her passing on Jan. 4, 2012.
Tom enjoyed farming, hunting, and together with Pat had participated in several area bowling leagues. Family was of utmost importance to Tom and Pat, memories of family picnics and making homemade ice cream with family friends Ray and Lillian Merrill will forever be treasured in our hearts. Tom was a founding member of the Windham Ambulance and a member of the Windham Fire Department.
God saw you getting tired, when a cure was not to be. So, He wrapped his arms around you, and whispered, “Come to me”. We will forever love and miss you Dad.
Tom will be greatly missed by his son and daughter-in-law: Randy and Sherry Jenkins; his daughter and son-in-law: Kathy and David English; his special grandchildren: Hunter Jenkins, Matt Jenkins, Jason (Molly) English, John (Denise) English; his great grandchildren: Zachary, Kensley, Brie, Braxton and Brayley. His brothers: Richard and James Jenkins; sisters: Doris Morgan and Janet Morgan; a sister-in-law: Carol Jenkins. Many nieces and nephews among them a special nephew, Dana Schrader who lovingly cared for Dad.
Dad was welcomed into heaven by his parents; his wife Patricia; brother Steve; and sisters-in-law: Jean and Georgia Jenkins.
Family and friends are invited to attend a period of visitation on Friday, Sept. 23 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols. A memorial service and celebration of his life will follow at 4 p.m. with Pastor C. Kenneth Crain,
officiating. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting his guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com
Those who wish may kindly consider a memorial contribution to the YHEC, c/o 35371 Route 187, Rome, PA 18837 in loving memory of Thomas E. Jenkins.