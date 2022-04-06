Terrin M. Cummings, 31, of Wysox passed away unexpectedly on March 28, 2022. He was born on Sept. 13, 1990 in Sayre to Roger Cummings and Tonyia Schrader-Cummings. He was a graduate of Towanda Area High School. Terrin worked at Dupont in Towanda for the past 10 years. He loved anything that involved his children, guns, family, being a goofball, bonfires or having a cold beer. He could light up any room with his smart allic grin and his jokes and remarks.
He leaves behind his beloved children Elizabeth, Winter, Willow and William. He also leaves behind Father Roger Cummings of Wysox, his mother Tonyia Schrader-Cummings(Ron Kelly) of East Smithfield, Paternal Grandparents Joyce and Paul Cummings of Athens. Maternal Grandparents Gary & Gen Schrader of East Smithfield. His sisters and brothers Danielle Birdsall of Duncan, OK, Garrison Schrader (Desiree Naylor) of Troy, Deanna Beech (Mike Koser) of Columbia Cross Roads, AdamWorthington (Jessica Bradford) of Columbia MO, Lucas Worthington of Athens, Gavin Roloson (Layla McMahon) of Columbia Cross Roads, Randy Roloson (Christina Collins) of Big Pond. His beloved neices and nephews Tiffany, Isaiah, Logan, Nathen, Makaila, Dalton, David, Dianna, Dililah, Penelope, Elliot, Austin and Serenity. Also many loving Aunts and uncles.
Bonus family were Chad & Brian Bartholomew of Franklindale, Larry & Paula Vail of Cayuta NY, Bruce & Corey Renolds of Towanda, Linda Martin of South Waverly, and special little gaming buddy Magoo. Also his life long friend Jerry Martin of Troy. He was predeceased by his brothers Cherric Schrader and Jason Lant and his paternal uncle Paul Cummings.
In lieu of flowers you may choose to send contributions to the trust fund accounts set up in the Cummings Children’s name. Donations can be sent to C&N PO Box 8 East Smithfield PA 18817 Attn Cummings’ Children. The family will be holding a private burial and ceremony at their convenience.