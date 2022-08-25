Goodbyes are not forever; goodbyes are not the end. They simply mean we’ll miss you until we meet again…
Deborah E. Eschenburg, 68, of Barton, passed away on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre PA following a battle with Cancer.
Deborah was born on Sept. 2, 1953 in Sayre, PA. A daughter of Faith (Lantz) and the late Charles Eschenburg.
She was proud to say she was an Athens Bulldog and graduated from Athens High School in 1971. Deb continued her studies at Robert Packer School of Nursing where she became a Registered Nurse and later received her Bachelor’s from Elmira College.
Deb’s nursing career stemmed over forty-three years of love and caring for others. For twenty-seven years, she was a nurse at Robert Packer and during this time she served as a Manager of Pediatrics. In addition, she also served as a traveling nurse for several years and finished caring for others at Lourdes Hospital.
Deb enjoyed tending to her gardens, bird watching, and fishing. Although her greatest love was being a Grandma to her ten grandchildren. She will be forever remembered and missed by so many.
In addition to her mother Faith Eschenburg; Deb will be missed by her children and their spouses: Heather and Chris Klossner and their children Miley and Orion; Brett and Miranda Peck and their children Cole, Titus, Aurora; Eric and Charity Peck and their children, Sadie, Egan, Cade, Emma and Kyan. She will also be missed by her brothers Dan Eschenburg; Sol Eschenburg and Zina Chandler. Several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins also survive. She was predeceased by her father and life partner of 37 years, Timothy Paul Peck.
Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside service on Friday, Aug. 26 at 11 a.m. at the Barton Cemetery. A luncheon and time of sharing will follow at the Barton Community Club.
Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting her guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com. Those who wish may kindly consider a memorial contribution to the Colleen Chamberlain and Joelle Robinson Scholarship Fund c/o Tioga Central School, 27 5th Ave., Tioga Center, NY 13845 in loving memory of Deborah E. Eschenburg.