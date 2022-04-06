Susan Ann Heidig, 85, of Waverly, passed away on Sunday, April 3, 2022 at Elderwood in Waverly, New York. With deep sadness, we say goodbye to a loving wife; our caring and devoted mother; our beloved grandmother; and a loyal and true friend.
Susan is survived by her daughter, Pam (Tim) Leonard of Poulsbo, WA; her grandchildren, John, Hilary and Thomas Leonard; and her son Lance’s partner, Katherine Reagan. She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Ronald R. Heidig; Doris Heidig (daughter); Lance Heidig (son); her parents, Phillips and Eloise Collins Cramer; and her siblings, Nancy (Don) Burlingame and Charles Cramer.
Born in Albany, New York, on April 23, 1936, Susan was a graduate of Waverly High School – class of 1954. She attended Cazenovia College before meeting her husband Ron, a United States Marine and Korean War veteran. They married in 1955 and bought their Waverly home in 1957, where they raised their three children and continued to live for many years. Susan was a dedicated mother and grandmother who loved to knit items for her family, as well as others, including mittens for local school children, lap blankets for veterans, and countless baby sweaters. She enjoyed numerous lifelong friendships, hosted a weekly coffee group, and kept abreast of social happenings in the local community. Susan was also fond of traveling with her husband Ron to visit family, friends, and national sites. Her family and friends appreciated the interest she showed in their lives, and the sense of humor she exhibited throughout her lifetime.
Family and friends are invited to a coffee open house in her memory, on Saturday, April 9, from 9 a.m. to noon at the family home. The family is also being assisted by the Blauvelt Funeral Home, in Waverly, New York, with collecting remembrance thoughts of Susan. For those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Susan’s family, please visit Blauvelt’s Facebook page or their “Obituaries” website at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.