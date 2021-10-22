Earl M. Geiger Jr., 85, of Sayre, Pa., passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
He was born on June 18, 1936, in Wescosville, Pa., the son of Earl M. Sr. and Evelyn (Bryfogle) Geiger.
Earl was 1954 Athens High School graduate, he was employed in the Maintenance Department with IBM, Owego, N.Y., retiring after 33 years. Earl loved the outdoors, gardening, and hunting, and was very handy and could fix anything.
He is predeceased by his mother Evelyn Bryfogle Geiger, father and stepmother Earl M. Sr. and Frances Geiger, and brother Ralph Geiger.
Earl is survived by his beloved wife of 66 years Esther M. (Morley) Geiger at home, children Rebecca Howard of Burdett, N.Y., Susan (Charles) Blake of Waverly, N.Y., Cynthia (Kevin) Barnhart of Nichols, N.Y., Stanley (Holly) Geiger of Tucson, Ariz., and Evelyn (John) McCallops of Mooresville, N.C., 11 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers Ronald (Joyce) Geiger and Robert Geiger, sister-in-law Diane Geiger, aunt Dorothy Geiger, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A Time of Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Funeral services will follow at the funeral home at 11:30 a.m.a
Burial will be in Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, Pa.