Phyllis Satterly, 82, passed away Thursday, May 11, 2023 in Zephyrhills, Fla., after a valiant fight with Alzheimer’s She was born Sept. 8m 1940 to the late Louis E. Rice and Florence (Barnhart) Rice in Waverly, N.Y.
Phyllis was a graduate of Waverly High School and married Frederick Satterly, Jr. of Sayre on Dec. 22, 1957. Over the years, she worked at the Village Bake Shop in Waverly, Vlasic Pickles in Millsboro, Del., and retired from Ingersoll Rand in Athens, Pa., as an administrative assistant. She and Fred, after wintering in Florida for years, moved down to Florida full time in 2013. They enjoyed many travel incursions and cruises throughout their retirement. Phyllis was a frequent winner of various raffles and a master bingo player.
Phyllis is survived by her husband of 65 years, Frederick C. Satterly., Jr., of Zephyrhills, Fla., as well as two children. Laura Satterlt-Austin, of Horseheads, N.Y., and David F. Satterly, of Dade City, Fla. She is also survived by three grandchildren: Matthew Walters of Mansfield, Tx., Michele Austin of Waverly, NY., and Eric Satterly of Temple, Pa. Phyllis enjoyed and was proud of her four great-grandchildren, Riley, Emma, and Kayla Walters, and Sofia Satterly.
Phyllis was predeceased by her parents, as well as brother Charles Rice and Roberta Robbins.
The family would like to thank the Rose Castle facility in Zephyrhills for the excellent care they provided Mom in her later years and for the ongoing support they provided to the family.
There will be no funeral service as Phyllis’ request. A memorial service and committal of her ashes will be held at a future date at the convenience of the family.