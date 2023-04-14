Heaven gained one of the best when Margaret Lucille (Wheaton) “Lucy” Burns, 95, passed away peacefully on April 12 after a short period of declining health.
Lucy was born on July 28, 1927 at her family home. A child of the Depression, she grew up understanding the value of hard work, ingenuity and determination. Lucy had an amazing memory and often shared many stories from living through those challenging times.
She attended Waverly High School, and later, the National Academy of Fashion Design. She had a passion for dress design and was able to follow her dream while raising her family. Lucy created and opened her own home-based business, The Clothes Clinic, where she sewed custom designed wedding dresses and provided clothing alterations for many years.
Lucy was a member of the Smithboro United Methodist Church, former secretary of the Smithboro Cemetery Association, and a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Tioga Center Fire Department. She served as a Girl Scout leader, volunteered with the Clothes Clubhouse, and was an avid member of the Merry Mildreds. Throughout the years, Lucy also designed and sewed costumes for countless school drama productions and special events in our area. Never one to sit idle, Lucy began crocheting baby sweaters about 15 years ago, and she gave them away to anyone who could use them. Her biggest pleasures came from caring for her family and giving to others.
Lucy married Donald L. Burns in 1946 and they shared many wonderful years together.
She was predeceased by her husband, Donald, and sons-in-law: Robert Watkins and Steve Gillule.
Lucy is survived by her son and daughter-in-law: Don “Skip” and MaryAnn Burns, her daughters and son-in-law: Sandra and Milt Lynch, Carol Watkins, and Patricia Gillule, and her treasured grandchildren: Karen, Patrick, Patti, Kathleen, Tim, Betsy, Ben, David, Chao Yan, Justin, Anna, and Leah.
A period of visitation and time to share memories will be held on Saturday, April 22nd from 10 to 11:00 a.m. at the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols. A celebration of her life and a memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. A luncheon will immediately follow at the Nichols United Methodist Church, 59 S. Main Street. Lucy will be laid to rest at the convenience of the family in the Smithboro Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting her guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com
Those wishing to make a memorial donation can send to: Tioga Center Emergency Squad, PO Box 185, Tioga Center, NY 13845 the Smithboro United Methodist Church, PO Box 37, Nichols, NY 13812, or the charity of their choice in loving memory of M. Lucille Burns.