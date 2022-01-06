On Jan. 4, 2022, surrounded by her loving family, Anna Lee (Tyke) Wright went to dance on the streets of gold.
Born Sept. 24, 1933 in Canton, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Paul and Maude (Bell) Tillotson. She graduated from Canton High School in 1950. In 1950 she also married the love of her life, Mark B. Wright. They were married for nearly 63 years, living in Waverly, N.Y.
Tyke was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church in Athens, Pa. Tyke had nine children that were the love of her life. Tyke was predeceased by her husband, Mark B. Wright; her daughters Melany Horvat and Marjorie Wright; her five brothers; her three sisters; and her sons-in-law, Eddy Vann and Terry Moon.
Tyke is survived by her seven children, Paula Tompkins of Waverly, N.Y., Steve (Gina) Wright of Sayre, Pa., Regina Moon of Waverly, N.Y., Jeff (Penny) Wright of Lockwood, N.Y., (Nick) Mark (Stacey) Wright of Grand Forks, N.D., Beth (Mark) Wright of Lockwood, N.Y., Joe (Holly) Wright of Waverly, N.Y., and Jacob Horvat of Naples, Fla.; 15 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
Tyke always put her children first! She also babysat many others. Tyke did lots of cooking and baking for family and friends. Tyke sold Home Interiors for several years with her husband Mark as her co-pilot. In later years you could always find her on the front porch rocking and speaking to all that may pass by. Residing for 67 years at her home, she was known as the upper Lincoln Street Mayor. On Tyke’s 87th birthday she went and danced in the middle of the street, inviting all her neighbors to join, which they did.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Bradford County Memorial Park in Towanda, Pa., with Pastor Mark Cox officiating.
The family is being assisted by the Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, N.Y. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Tyke’s family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.