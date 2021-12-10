Lynne V. Lane, 61, of Sayre, Pa., passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at Robert Packer Hospital.
She was born on March 25, 1960, in Shamokin, Pa., the daughter of the late Fritz and Virginia (Hoffman) Witmer.
Lynne worked for the Guthrie Clinic in Sayre for 43 years in the Business Office. She loved camping, boating, and shopping. Anyone who ever visited her home or camper recognized immediately her love of gnomes.
She was predeceased by her son Justin Decker and father-in-law Harold Lane.
Lynne is survived by her husband of 32 years, Greg Lane of Sayre, Pa., sisters Kim Witmer of Waverly, N.Y., Sherry (Larry) Frisbie of South Waverly, Pa., Jan Strope of Athens, Pa., and Jill (Jim) Lastufka of Lockwood, N.Y., mother-in-law Pat Lane of Athens, Pa., sister-in-law Brenda Lane of Trumansburg, N.Y., several nieces, nephews, cousins, and her extended family at Twin Oaks Campground in Union Springs, N.Y.
In keeping with Lynne’s wishes, there will be no services. The family is being assisted by Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, Pa.
Memorial contributions can be made in Lynne’s name Ronald McDonald House, 100 North Academy Avenue and Trembulak Way, Danville, PA 17822 or Ronald McDonald House, 333 Westmoreland Drive, Rochester, NY 14620.