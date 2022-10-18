Leo D. Martine, 94, of 105 Lynch Street, Sayre, passed from this life on Oct. 14, 2022 at the Sayre Health Care Center. Born Aug. 8, 1928, he was the son of the late Leo Martine of Watkins Glen, NY and Beatrice Martine of Elmira, NY.
Leo attended the Watkins Glen schools where he was very active in sports, lettering in football, baseball, and basketball. He was a veteran of the US Air Force.
In 1958 Leo married his wife, the former Julia Eddy and they celebrated their sixty fourth anniversary in June.
Leo was an active member of St. John Lutheran where he served in many capacities including worship assistant, teaching Sunday School, and several terms as a church council member.
When his boys were young Leo coached Sayre little league and served as president of that organization.
Leo served several terms on the Board of Directors of Penn York Opportunities.
An avid golfer Leo had two “hole in ones” over the years with the second one scored when he was 85. He was a charter member of the Nichols Country Club and served several terms on the Board of Directors, including one term as president.
Leo loved Penn State football and was a season ticket holder attending all home games and several bowl games up until recent years.
He was employed in the Experimental Lab department of the Ingersoll Rand in Athens for thirty years and was manager of that department prior to his retirement.
Leo is survived by his wife, his sister Barbara (Cody) Cook, his sons Pastor Michael (Freda), and John (Tracy) Martine, his much-loved grandchildren Kayla, Eric, Anthony, and Alison, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family wishes to extend their heartfelt thanks to Frank and Cheryl Bottone for their many acts of kindness and to the staff of the Sayre Health Center for their loving care.
Friends may call at 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 21 at St. John Lutheran Church, 207 S. Hopkins St. Sayre, PA. A celebration of life will be held there at 11 a.m.
Memorial contributions can be made to Penn York Opportunities or the St. John Lutheran Church Memorial Fund.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pa. Those wishing to leave a sympathy message for Leo’s family may do so at thomascremationfuneralservice.com