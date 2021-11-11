Shirley H. Madigan, 87, of Waverly passed away on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021 at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, Pa.
She was predeceased by her parents, Orville and Dorothy Gorton Hodge; and her sister, Connie Hogan.
Shirley is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Paul Madigan of Waverly; son, David (Debbie) Madigan of Waverly; sister, Patty Ferguson of South Waverly; grandchildren, Adam (Danielle) Madigan of Cortland, Alicia (Dutch) Blokzyl of Milan and Jamie-Lyn (Bryce) Christison of Forest City, Pa.; great grandchildren, Lily Madigan of Cortland and Bryan Christison of Forest City, Pa.; nieces, nephews and numerous friends.
Shirley was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., and graduated from Waverly High School in the Class of 1952. She worked briefly for Tioga Mills and then went on to work at Waverly Central Schools for 35 years, retiring in 1989. She loved to travel, visiting all the National Parks. She enjoyed taking car rides, going camping and taking trips to Myrtle Beach. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.
A time of calling will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021 from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, N.Y. A funeral service to honor Shirley’s life will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021 at 12 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, with Pastor Bruce Vanderpool officiating and burial to follow in Smithboro Cemetery.
