A mother holds her children’s hands for a little while and their hearts forever….
Surrounded by her family and those she loved so dearly, Dorothy Jean VanDusen, 92, of Barton, N.Y., passed away on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021 at her home.
Dorothy was born on Aug. 5, 1929 at home in Chemung, N.Y., a daughter of the late Ambrose and Alice Lorena (Passmore) Grace. She was a graduate of the Waverly High School Class of 1947. On June 20, 1948 she married her high school sweetheart, Donald VanDusen, and together they shared 40 years of marriage. Together they operated the family farm until 1960 when they lost the barn to a fire. She continued her love of farming and went to work at Kemps Poultry Farm until she retired.
Dorothy’s heart was broken on Oct. 28, 1988 when her loving husband Donald passed away. She continued to draw strength from her family, her community and opened her heart and home caring for her grandchildren.
In 1951, Dorothy joined the Barton United Methodist Church and was currently the oldest member. She dedicated and supported the church in many ways. She will fondly be remembered for her love as a Sunday School teacher and guidance offered with the Methodist Youth Fellowship. A virtuous woman, Dorothy had a heart of gold and was always willing to give to others. For many years, she worked at Bible Lighthouse and continued to hold them close to her heart. Dorothy loved to spend time crocheting, knitting, reading and was an avid bird watcher.
She will be greatly missed by her children: Katharine (Mike) Kenny, Deborah (Alan) Walker and David (Lynda) VanDusen, Sr., a son-in-law Bill Licata. Ten grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren and was anxiously awaiting the arrival of one more; and a great-great-grandson. Her siblings: Frank Grace and Barbara McKenzie; several nieces, nephews and their families also survive.
Dorothy was welcomed into heaven by her parents; her husband Donald VanDusen; her daughter Mary Licata; and a granddaughter Crystal VanDusen.
Family and friends are invited to attend a period of visitation this evening, Dec. 21 from 6-8 p.m. at the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols.
Funeral services and a celebration of her life will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 22 at 11 a.m. at the Barton United Methodist Church with her Pastor Alan Bill officiating. Those attending will be asked to practice all NYS COVID mask guidelines.
Dorothy will be laid to rest next to her husband Donald in the Chemung Cemetery.
Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting her guest book at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com.
Those who wish may kindly consider a memorial contribution to the Barton United Methodist Church in loving memory of Dorothy Jean VanDusen.