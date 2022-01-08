Mark L. Zimmer, 59, of Waverly, N.Y., passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 5, at Robert Packer Hospital, following a brief illness.
He was born on Sept. 30, 1962, in Ithaca, N.Y., the son of the late George and Arlene Zimmer.
Mark’s priority was always his family, and he loved spending time with his grandkids. He enjoyed traveling with his family, especially to the Great Smokey Mountains in Tennessee. He also enjoyed going to rummage and estate sales, Chinese auctions, visiting different Casinos, and playing cards with his friends.
He is predeceased by his brother Jason.
Mark is survived by his beloved wife of 30 years, Joyce; sons Travis (Janelle) Watkins of Milton, Pa., Adam (Jaclyn) Zimmer of Waverly, N.Y., and Justin Zimmer of Waverly, N.Y.; daughter Bridget (Chris) Zimmer of Elmira, N.Y.; 11 grandchildren; brother, Rick; other brothers and sisters, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A time of visitation for friends and family will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 12, from 2 p.m. to 3p.m. at Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 225 South Main Street, Athens, Pa. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 3 p.m. at the funeral home.
Burial will be at a later time with family at the Barton Methodist Cemetery, Barton, NY.