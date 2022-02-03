Periods of rain and snow. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Morning high of 39F with temps falling to near freezing. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..
Lewis C. Evans II, 80, succumbed to leukemia on January 31st, 2022. Born in Suffolk County, New York, to Lewis C. Evans and Emily Schafer Evans.
Lew graduated from Cornell University in 1963 and continued on to complete his law degree at Cornell in 1964. After working for several years at the law firm of Sherman and Sterling in New York City, he returned to college to obtain his medical degree from Columbia University. He completed a cardiac fellowship at Presbyterian Hospital, New York City. He practiced as a non-invasive cardiologist at the Guthrie Clinic in Sayre, PA for 25 years.
His true passion was crew. He competed for Cornell throughout his undergraduate career and won the 1963 Lightweight Eastern Sprint Regatta. He coached the Cornell crew team in 1964 and continued to be heavily involved in crew for his entire life. He coached at Columbia during medical school.
Lew is survived by his wife and double partner, Katherine A. Evans.
If you would like to honor his memory, Lew would appreciate donations to any of the following. Cornell Lightweight Crew, Teagle Hall, 512 Campus Road, Ithaca, NY 14853, Hiawatha Island Boat Club, 3348 NY-17C, Owego, NY 13827, ASPCA, aspca.org.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at 1pm, at Lew and Kathy’s Gettysburg home.