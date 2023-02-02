Charles Frederick Pazzanese, 73, died peacefully on Jan. 31, 2023, at the Robert Packer Hospital. He was born on June 5, 1949, in Cambridge, MA, to Anthony and Catherine (Taverna) Pazzanese.
Chuck, as known by his friends, graduated from Belmont High in 1967. Following graduation, he attended Boston College and then joined the Marine Corp. He was stationed in CA, where met and married his wife, Carol, in 1971. They moved back to the Boston area where they had their eldest daughter, Jessica. In 1976, they relocated to the Waverly, NY. Here, they added to their family with their youngest daughter, Amanda.
The two words that came to his daughters’ minds when they think of him were “warm” and “strong.” That didn’t apply just to his hands, but also his heart and presence. He could bring that warmth to a room and connect with anyone he met and provide strength, comfort and humor. He was a hard worker who believed if something was worth doing, it was worth doing well. Chuck worked primarily in painting and contracting. He also owned his own business, General Cleaning Services. For many years, he was a volunteer minister for the Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Ron Pazzanese and brother in law, George Travers.
Surviving him is his wife of 51 years, Carol; daughters, Jessica (Mark) Schillmoeller and Amanda (Jason) Minaker; brother, James (Kate) Pazzanese and twin sister, Cathy (George) Travers; and his greatest treasures, 5 grandchildren; Gavin and Griffith Schillmoeller and Harper, Isabella, and Phoebe Minaker.
Funeral will be at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses at 22 Circle Dr in Waverly, NY on Sunday, Feb. 5 at 2:30 p.m. Zoom will also be available. A reception will follow at 3:30 to 6 p.m. at the Minaker’s, 17 Country Club Drive, Waverly.
Memories and condolences for the family may be shared by visiting his guest book at www.tiogapointcremation.com Caring assistance is being provided by Cooley-Tioga Point Cremation & Burial Options, Inc. 802 N. Main St., Athens, PA 18810.