Edward M. Henneman, age 86, of Ridgebury Township passed away at home with his family by his side on Thursday, March 3. Ed was born Dec. 17, 1935, in Endicott, NY son of the late Earl & Elma (Muth) Henneman. He was a veteran of the US Army and retired from the Carpenters Union #277 where he was employed for 56 years. He and Diana L. Vrooman were married on July 17, 1999, and celebrated 22 years of marriage. He was a member of the Bentley Creek Baptist Church and enjoyed working on antique engines and attending engine shows. In his spare time, he could be found hunting, fishing and spending time with his family.
Surviving are his wife Diana L. Henneman of Ridgebury Township, a son and daughter in law, Edward M. & Colleen Henneman of Tioga Center, a daughter and son in law, Tamara & Thomas Worden of NC, step-daughter, Brandy & Jim Lunn of Owego, 23 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, a sister Jane Camnon of Binghamton, brother and sister in law, Olin & Ruth Henneman of Binghamton, several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Ed was predeceased by his parents, a sister Ann Kibling and his brother Charles “Chuck” Henneman.
As per Ed’s wishes there will be no calling hours and a memorial picnic in his honor will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Roberts Funeral Home, Inc. 279 Main Street, Wellsburg, NY 14894.