Esther Valinda “Linda” Armes, age 81, of Sayre, Pa. (formerly of Apalachin, N.Y.), left this world to return to her Lord on Dec. 11, 2021. Happy to see God, of course, but sadly leaving behind her beloved children: Michael (Nancy) Armes, Shirley (David Sr.) Benson, Sara Hanafin (David Gittens III) and Carole Armes. Her much loved grandchildren: David Jr. (Sarah) Benson, Rachel (Mike) Gardner, Andrew Benson, Ted Armes, Stephanie Armes (Jared Gregg) and Kelly (Jeff) Rusk. Great-grandchildren: Haley, Nicholas, Zephaniah, Jacob, Madilyn, Landon, Braydon, Ashton, Chloe and a great-granddaughter on the way. Her sister-in-law June Armes. Beloved nephews, nieces, cousins and her loving companion, Marty her cat.
She rejoins her husband William S. Armes and her parents Parvin E. and Esther Isadore (Coleman) Hoffman. Also, a sister Bernice and her husband Bud Flook, a brother Zane and his wife Jean Hoffman and brother-in-law Harley “Short” Armes and many loved fur family members, most especially Isaac.
Most important to her was her family and the time spent with them. She was always kind and friendly to strangers (except telemarketers), always attempting to embrace those who she felt might feel left out.
Abiding with Esther’s request, a private interment service will be held at Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, Pa., at the family’s convenience. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Bradford County Humane Society, P.O. Box 179, Ulster, PA 18850.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Bradford County Humane Society, P.O. Box 179, Ulster, PA 18850.