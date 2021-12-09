David Wayne “Dave” Frisbie, 55, of Waverly, N.Y., passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2021.
He was born on Jan. 19, 1966, in Athens, Pa., the son of Manley and Donna (Ferguson) Frisbie.
David was a lifelong resident of the Valley. He was employed with Leprino’s in South Waverly as an Evaporator Operator for over 30 years. David was an avid sports fanatic; he could be found in front of the TV most nights during the week watching football, baseball, or the ESPN highlight reel. David coached softball during the spring and summer months, coaching both of his daughters for over a combined 15 years in softball. His favorite sports teams were the Buffalo Bills and New York Mets. He enjoyed bowling and spending time with his family and friends.
He is predeceased by his mother Donna Frisbie; an infant sister; grandmother Frances “Fergie” Ferguson; and niece Kourtney Chausse.
David is survived by his father Manley Frisbie; daughters Katie (Joseph) Wait and Haley Frisbie; significant other Michelle Plouse and her two children Benjamin (Marissa) Theopheles and Matthew Frisbie; siblings Diane (Robert) Wright, Manley (Kathy) Frisbie, Kenneth (Cindy) Frisbie, and Melinda (Shawn) Chamberlain; nieces Brittany Frisbie, Brianna Frisbie, Krystal (Ryan) Cerrillo, Alexis Chamberlain, and Marissa Chamberlain; nephews Cole Frisbie, Aaron (Ashley) Geisinger, and Travis (Victoria) Geisinger; the mother of his daughters Becky Frisbie; and special companions Thunder and Minnie.
A Time of Visitation will be held for family and friends on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, from 2-4 p.m. at Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main St., Athens, Pa. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at the funeral home at 4 p.m. with the Rev. Linda Rogers officiating.