Dorothy Norton

Born March 16, 1935 at Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, Pa. to the late Frank & Rosella Mercer Dickerson. Married the love of her life, Robert (Leo) Norton on Feb. 14, 1953. They had over 52 happy years before he passed on July 21, 2005 and will rest together at the Bentley Creek Cemetery.
Surviving are very special nieces and nephew Tina (Steve) Singerhoff and family, Vernon (Michele) Austin and family, and Kala (Joe) Scott and family. Sister and brother Betty Austin and William (Linda) Dickerson, many nieces and nephews that she cherished.
Also predeceased by brothers Robert Dickerson and Jerry Dickerson, and sisters Evelen Ames and Mary Beauman, as well as Mother & Father in-law Blanche and Ward Norton.
Family and friends are invited to her funeral service that will be held 11 a.m. Monday, March 21, 2022 at the Roberts Funeral Home Inc. 279 Main Street, Wellsburg, NY 14894. Interment will be in Bentley Creek Cemetery when weather permits.
In lieu of flowers memorials in Dorothy’s name may be made to Guthrie Hospice, 421 Tomahawk Road, Towanda, PA 18848 or to a charity of your choice.
The family would like to thank her great niece Alison Wolcott for her special care during Aunt Dottie’s failing health and Guthrie Hospice and the staff at the Bradford County Manor.