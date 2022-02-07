Priscilla B. Ammerman, 91, of Athens passed away peacefully at home on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 with her loving family by her side.
She was predeceased by her parents, Lee and Gladys Laughlin Shipman; daughter, Joyce Ammerman; her brothers, Robert and William Shipman; her grandson, Jason Lewis.
Priscilla is survived by her loving husband of 68 years, Harold Ammerman of Athens; children, Kathryn (Tom) Lorman of Apalachin, Chuck Ammerman of Athens, Jeff (Becky) Ammerman of Athens and Penelope (Jeff) Wright of Lockwood; her sisters, Viola Smith of Sayre, Helen (Stanley) Manning of Painted Post and Nancy Mesh of Burnt Hills, N.Y.; her cherished 11 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Priscilla was born in Barton, N.Y. and was raised on the Shipman Farm before meeting and marrying Harold. Priscilla and Harold owned and operated the Ammerman Dairy Farm for over 30 years.
She enjoyed painting, gardening, needlework, quilting and crocheting. She was a talented artist who taught an adult painting class. She had several of her works hanging in many of the businesses in the Valley. She was a member of the Valley Arts Society, Troy Fine Arts, Arnot Senior Art Gallery, Southport Senior Art Center, a lifetime member of Valley Audubon Society and the Valley Chorus. She was a talented artist, leaving behind a legacy of beautiful art. Priscilla cherished her family, who was the center of her life, and was adored by her beloved grandchildren.
A time of calling will be held on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022 from 12 to 1 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, N.Y. A funeral service to honor Priscilla’s life will follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Paula Kraus officiating, and burial at Orange Hill Cemetery in Athens, Pa.