Robert C. Edgerton, 53, of Litchfield Township, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022 at home.
He was born on Jan. 17, 1969, in Sayre, Pa., the son of Robert E. and Bonnie Ryman Edgerton.
Robert was a 1987 graduate of Sayre High School and a 1991 graduate of York College of Pennsylvania for Criminal Justice. He attended the Pennsylvania State Police Academy in Hershey, Pa. Following completion of his training he proudly served as a Pennsylvania State Trooper on patrol for 30 years and retired in June of 2021.
Robert was an avid hunter, loved fishing and a sports fan, which included watching the Yankees, Giants and Syracuse University Football and Basketball.
He was predeceased by his grandparents, Howard and Doris Edgerton and Fran and Doris Ryman, sister-in-law, Lisa Edgerton, uncles, Ronald Saylor and Stewart Hill, and cousin, David Saylor.
Robert is survived by his Children, Matthew Edgerton and Erin Edgerton, siblings, William Edgerton and Kathryn Edgerton, aunts and uncles, Carol Saylor, Francis and Pam Ryman, Janet and Tom Palmer, and Carol Hill, also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins.
A time of visitation for family and friends will be held on Friday, March 4, 2022, from 5 p.m. — 8 p.m. at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main St., Athens, Pa. A funeral service will be held Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the funeral home at 11 a.m., followed by burial at Tioga Point Cemetery.
The family is currently setting up a scholarship that memorial donations may be made in Robert’s memory to Robert C. Edgerton. Details to follow. Donations may be sent to Lowery-Urban Funeral Home.