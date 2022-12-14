Jeffrey Dean Ammerman, 64, of Ulster, Pa. passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, at Robert Packer Hospital.
He was born on April 18, 1958, in Sayre, Pa., the son of the late Ansel and Barbara (Gavette) Ammerman.
Jeffrey loved spending time with his family and friends. During the Christmas holiday, he took great pleasure in being the Santa Claus for all the kids. Jeffrey loved being the grilling master, cooking chicken for everyone, and camping down by the pond. He enjoyed metal detecting, raccoon hunting, and deer hunting. He was employed as a Core Maker with Ajax Foundry in Sayre for 42 years, prior to retiring. Jeffrey was a member of the Bradford County Old Timers Association.
He is predeceased by his wife Rosemary Ammerman.
Jeffrey is survived by his children Dana (Teresa) Dickerson of Gillett, PA, Jessie Ammerman of Ulster, PA, and Curtis (Jen) Ammerman of Towanda, PA, grandchildren Cody (Jessica) Dickerson, Lindsey Dickerson, Jared Ammerman and Braydon Ammerman, and great-grandchildren Aubree, Kayden, and Nylah. He is also survived by his brothers Ronald Ammerman of Ulster, Pa, Donald (Doris) Ammerman of Ulster, PA, sisters Shirley Erway of Bath, NY, and Linda (Brian) Kennedy of Ridgebury, PA, several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A Time of Visitation for family and friends will be held on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022 from 3 to 8 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Bentley Creek, 1345 Berwick Turnpike, Gillett, PA. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 4 p.m. at the church with Pastor Rob Wuethrich officiating. The family is being assisted by Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Jeffrey’s name to Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main Street, Athens, PA 18810 to help offset the funeral expenses.